Police: Halifax parents starved, physically abused children; father ‘no longer wanted them’

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – State police arrested the parents of three children after troopers found them in their home emaciated, weak, and severely bruised.

Joshua and Brandi Weyant, of Halifax, were arrested Friday and are in the Dauphin County Prison on $1 million bond each.

The children told police their parents locked them in a bedroom in their home along North River Road with no heat, starved them for long periods of time, and violently attacked them.

Investigators believe the abuse started in September after Joshua Weyant decided he no longer wanted the children.

The Weyants’ 6-year-old son and two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. They required advanced medical treatment.

The Weyants are facing multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of children.

