Rain ends by lunch, staying dry this evening, pleasant Christmas Day ahead

Rain showers are right on track this morning from a storm that moved in overnight from the Midwest. The showers will continue through lunchtime before tapering off. Skies will likely stay rather cloudy into the afternoon with clearing taking place slowly through this evening. This evening will be dry for any and all plans. Lows tonight will drop to around 30 degrees after highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. Sunshine will greet us Christmas morning and hold all day long! Temperatures stay relatively mild in the middle to upper 40s making for a gorgeous holiday.

For travel plans back home after the holiday weekend, some light morning showers or drizzle could wake us up Monday morning. While no major wintry weather is expected, some drizzle could create patchy ice as temperatures will start Monday just below freezing. Most of Monday will be cloudy and dry after that early morning drizzle. More showers, generally light, will arrive by Monday night into Tuesday. Most of Tuesday and Wednesday next week appear quiet with a few showers possible again by next Thursday. Cooler weather could return in time for the New Year. Stay tuned on all fronts…we will keep you posted through the holiday.

From all of us at abc27, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Enjoy!

