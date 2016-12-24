Police looking for suspect in Lemoyne bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the Fulton Bank on N. 12th Street in Lemoyne Borough for an active robbery on Friday evening. Police learned that the pictured male suspect entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the tellers. The suspect fled the bank with an unknown amount of money. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Tips regarding this and any other crime can also be provided to:

Cumberland County PA Crime Stoppers Inc.

P.O. Box 96

Carlisle Pa. 17013

1-855-628-TIPS (8477)

contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net

https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers

