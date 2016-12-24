Highspire Borough Mayor passes away, Mayor Papenfuse extends condolences

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg, PA – Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Harrisburg City Council members extend condolences to the family of Highspire Borough Mayor John Hoerner, who has died, according to an announcement on the Steelton Borough’s official webpage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hoerner family at this difficult time,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “Mayor Hoerner was a dedicated public servant who loved his community. He will be sorely missed.”

John Hoerner served the Highspire community as Mayor since 2006 and also served on the Borough Council.

For more information, contact Joyce M. Davis at jdavis@cityofhbg.com or call 717 255 3015.

Previous: Highspire Borough Mayor John Hoerner passed away last night from an apparent heart attack says State Representative Patty Kim.

Kim tweeted a message saying, “Mayor John Hoerner of Highspire Borough will be missed by many. He cared & always showed up. Prayers for his family & the community.”

Before that, he served on the Borough Council according to the Highspire Borough website.

