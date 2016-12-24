A&E changes documentary series title to ‘Escaping the KKK’

Associated Press Published:
In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 photo, two masked Ku Klux Klansmen stand on a muddy dirt road during an interview near Pelham, N.C. The KKK and other white extremist groups don't like being called "white supremacists," a phrase that dates to the earliest days of white racist movements in the United States. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A&E is changing the name of its eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan.

The network says the series will now be called “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America,” not “Generation KKK” as announced earlier this week.

A&E said in a statement Friday that the change was needed to “ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan.”

The network also said civil rights organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change will create educational curricula and other materials to help contextualize the show’s content.

“Escaping the KKK” follows individuals and families trying to extract themselves from the racist and anti-Semitic hate group.

