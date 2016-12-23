The Hershey Story: Little Elves Workshop

Take your little ones on a holiday trip to the Little Elves Workshop at The Hershey Story Museum. There, they can create their own unique ornament out of chocolate clay. Participants will roll, cut out and ice their creations and design their own packaging.

Holiday-themed classes in the Chocolate Lab (located in The Hershey Story Museum) are being held daily, now through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Guests can enjoy a 45-minute class where they learn about chocolate and make their own chocolate treat. Visit HersheyStory.org for details.

