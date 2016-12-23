LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a Friday evening bank robbery in Lemoyne.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Fulton Bank on N. 12th Street.
Police say the male suspect displayed a gun and demanded cash from tellers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.
1 thought on “Suspect sought in Lemoyne bank robbery”