Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores, including Mechanicsburg

Published:
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season at locations across the country including a store in Mechanicbsurg.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at the Starbucks in Mechanicsburg along the Carlisle Pike Friday.

The promotion will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a “cheer card” that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.

