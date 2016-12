Wrapping up our week of Sounds of the Season, the Anthony Haubert Trio performed “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

This brand-new Jazz Trio is comprised of musicians who have performed in the area for many years.

Hear their story in the video above, after their performance, or listen below for “Winter Wonderland.”

