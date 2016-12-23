Shoppers pile into grocery stores before December 25

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The two days before Dec. 25 are expected to be the busiest days for grocery stores across the country.

Mike Smith, the manager of the Karns in Derry Township, told ABC27 News he expects 5,000 customers the two days before Christmas. He said that’s five times more business than they would normally do.

Cheryl Dellasaga, who was shopping with her mother, was one of those customers doing last-minute shopping on Thursday.

“That’s part of the whole build-up,” said Dellasega, who makes a tradition of shopping late. “If I had all this stuff at home now, I wouldn’t be feeling this state of needing to get things done and kind of wanting to get out there and getting the things on my list.”

Smith said last-minute shoppers shouldn’t expect to pay any more for their holiday feast than last year.

Good news for those still looking for ham: Jim Dennis, the store’s meat manager, said it’s hard to get a bad one.

“Years past, you would see fat on it,” he said. “(Now) very little fat on them, very little waste on hams anymore.”

Smith said despite the rush, he expects Karns to keep the shelves fully stocked.

