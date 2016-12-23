Restaurant Report: Insect webbing, grease, pink slime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture found multiple violations at three local restaurants this week.

New China Camp Hill Kitchen was out of compliance for the second time in a year, this time with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge of food safety. Cooking surfaces were not clean to sight and touch, there was an accumulation of food debris, dirt and dust, and there was insect webbing in the food prep area.

Chen China House in Adams County was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not applying food safety in the facility. The sanitizer was not strong enough to actually sanitize, several areas were not clean to sight and touch, and there was grease and food spillage on the floor.

Outback Steakhouse on North Pointe Boulevard in Lancaster was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, there was old food residue on kitchen tools stored as clean, and there was pink slime on the mechanical dishwasher.

Establishments with no violations include Pizza Garden in Adams County, English Garden Natural Market in Carlisle, Pour Girls Restaurant and Bar in Quarryville, and the Park Tavern in Waynesboro.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

