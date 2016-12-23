Reading holds off Carlisle comeback 58-49

It was the rematch they had been waiting for. Undefeated Carlisle with another shot at defending district three champion Reading. The Red Knights knocked off Carlisle in last years quarter-finals, but needed overtime to do it. Friday night Reading was ready. 5-Star Miami signee Lonnie Walker came out firing hitting two threes in the first minute fifteen of the game. But a technical and two personal fouls later landed the Reading star on the bench for the rest of the first half. Carlisle was able to take advantage.

Huge shots from Ben Milligan led to a 5 point deficit at the midway point. And even once Walker came back in the game late in the third quarter, the Herd didn’t give up the fight. Carlisle was able to take the lead briefly at 47-45 with a little over three minutes to play, but Walker and the Red Knights were too solid down the stretch. Walker finished with 15 points as Reading handed Carlisle their first loss of the season 58-49.

