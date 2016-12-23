Police investigate ‘suspicious activity’ at Conestoga school bus stop

By Published:
school_bus_front

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a report of a suspicious incident at an elementary school bus stop.

Southern Regional police said after a girl exited her bus Wednesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Main Street in Conestoga, a man in a red pickup rolled down his window and yelled to her while waving her over to his truck.

The student ran home.

Police said the man’s true intentions are not known. They reminded parents to talk to children about stranger danger.

