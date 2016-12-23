Pleasant today and Christmas Day, some rain in between for Saturday

Today brings lots of sunshine to the area with highs in the mid 40s before clouds return as another system arrives for Christmas Eve. Today will stay dry, however, but there could be a passing shower overnight. Lows tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Expect a few showers tomorrow morning with temperatures within a degree or two of freezing. Patchy freezing rain near sunrise tomorrow morning will be monitored, but this shouldn’t be a huge concern. Otherwise, a few rain showers are expected through midday with rainfall amounts less than a quarter inch. The rest of Saturday will be cloudy and quiet. Skies clear for Christmas Day to bring lots of sunshine across the state with temperatures in the mid 40s. It should be a terrific Christmas Day in terms of the weather this year.

Our weather pattern still remains active, but milder, with a few rain showers next Monday, and again next Thursday. At this time, next Monday would only bring a few showers with a better chance for steady rain on Thursday. Stay tuned.

