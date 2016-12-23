Package thief caught in the act by police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing theft charges after police say he was caught stealing a package from a front doorstep.

Officers dressed in plain clothes observed 47-year-old Erik Ritter throughout Friday’s incident.

Police say Ritter followed a postal employee as he made his rounds delivering mail and packages. Ritter then walked up to the door and removed the package.

In one instance, Ritter was confronted by a homeowner. Police arrested Ritter a short time later.

Ritter was found in possession of a Germany-made knife set still wrapped in shrink wrap.

Ritter has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone that may have had a package stolen that matches the description of the knife set is asked to call police at 717-735-3314.

