New Cumberland students pay it forward with kind acts, gifts

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The students in Marjorie Miller’s special interest class at Hillside Elementary School are excited for Christmas, but they’re more in the mood for giving.

“This huge project started with this book by Catherine Ryan Hyde. It’s called ‘Pay it Forward’, and I wanted to teach my kids about generosity and the true gift of giving to others,” Miller said.

Each student was challenged to “pay it forward” throughout November and December. Each did so in different ways.

“We’re buying a pair of socks from this company then we’re going door to door and trying to sell them,” fourth-grader Jake Mummert said. “Then if they buy them, we send the money to the company and they give a pair of socks to the homeless.”

The students also collected Play-Doh and made dozens of cards for Caitlin’s Smiles.

“We’re supposed to put things like Stay Strong, You’re a Champion, and etcetera, but we’re not supposed to put things like Get Well Soon because most of them have chronic diseases and they won’t get well soon,” fifth-grader Elizabeth Metherell said.

Each of the students learned a lesson from their experience.

“I learned that you should give and not want to receive anything, just give it because you don’t need it,” fifth-grader Liam Gannon said.

