Mid-state couple hosts unique Christmas Eve service in barn

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A local pastor and his wife will continue the tradition of transforming their barn into a sanctuary for a special Christmas Eve service.

For 20 years, Pastor Bob and Robin Stoner have been hosting the service meant to remind people about the birth of Jesus Christ. They worship with the animals sharing the Christmas story and singing carols among the animals.

“One of my favorite parts is singing Silent Night. It’s singing Joy to the World, the Lord is come. And it’s exciting to be in a barn,” said Robin Stoner.

The free service is on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. The Stoner’s barn is along Route 25 1.2 miles outside of Millersburg.

