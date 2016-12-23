Mechanicsburg girl is December’s ‘Caped Crusader’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn Parent magazine and ABC27 are honoring a 6-year-old girl with a big heart. Brooklyn Najar is a first grader who loves to give back to her community.

Her volunteerism earned her this month’s Caped Crusader award from Central Penn Parent. She helps with Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots alongside her parents, Lanette and Staff Sgt. Adam Najar.

Brooklyn collects toys and helps to deliver food, especially when dad is around. Staff Sgt. Najar has been deployed six times, and Brooklyn has experienced three of the deployments. So, when her dad is home, she loves to join him on those giving back adventures.

When Brooklyn is not busy helping others, she enjoys playing softball and cheerleading.

To learn more about this month’s Caped Crusader, check out Central Penn Parent magazine.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...