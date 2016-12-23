Lebanon couple headed to trial in death of 4-month-old son

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A city couple is headed to trial on charges following the death of their 4-month-old son earlier this year.

Jason Kurtz, 37, was held for court after a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to court records. The child’s mother, 31-year-old Kimberly Sourwine, waived her hearing.

Authorities said Kurtz told them he placed the child face-down in a mechanical swing in an attempt to put him to sleep on Jan. 16.

Prosecutors said Kurtz then left the boy and his young siblings unattended for about 20 minutes while he went to a bar to buy beer.

When Sourwine returned home from work that night, she didn’t check on the baby until about an hour later, police said.

Authorities said an autopsy indicated that the child had previous fractures consistent with abuse. The autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death.

Kurtz is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault. He and Sourwine are both charged with child endangerment.

Kurtz’s bail at Lebanon County Prison was reduced from $750,000 to $25,000. Sourwine was released after her bail was changed to unsecured.

