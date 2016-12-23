Help needed to boost Red Kettle donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware said Thursday that donations to the annual Red Kettle campaign are down this year throughout the entire region.

The bell ringers collect money to help fund programs that help families and children year round.

Donations are down 11 percent in the Carlisle region. They had a kettle stolen recently at one of their busiest locations and lost nearly $1,000.

They hope to meet their goal by the end of the campaign.

Karen Anderson-Martin is with the Salvation Army in Harrisburg. She says there are a lot of factors that contribute to fewer donations.

“People are carrying less cash or change in their pockets,” Martin said. “And there are fewer kettles in the field.”

Martin says recent bad weather had an impact on kettle donations.

“We could not get some kettles out,” Martin said. “Some volunteers had problems getting to their locations.”

Martin says the Harrisburg region is on pace to exceed its 2016 goal, but she says last-minute holiday shoppers could help with donations all the way up until Christmas Eve.

For more information on donating online, visit give.salvationarmyusa.org.

