Crews look for cruise ship passenger who went overboard

MIAMI (AP) – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who apparently jumped from the 12th deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off of the Florida Keys.

Officials said in a news release sent Thursday that the crew of the Independence of the Seas notified the Coast Guard’s command center in Key West early Thursday morning.

In a statement Royal Caribbean said witnesses saw the 22-year-old man “intentionally going overboard” from the 12th deck of the ship around 1:45 a.m.

The ship was on the last leg of a four-night cruise and was returning to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews are searching for him some 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.

No further details were immediately available.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

