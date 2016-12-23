Crews look for cruise ship passenger who went overboard

MIAMI (AP) – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who apparently jumped from the 12th deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off of the Florida Keys.

Officials said in a news release sent Thursday that the crew of the Independence of the Seas notified the Coast Guard’s command center in Key West early Thursday morning.

In a statement Royal Caribbean said witnesses saw the 22-year-old man “intentionally going overboard” from the 12th deck of the ship around 1:45 a.m.

The ship was on the last leg of a four-night cruise and was returning to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews are searching for him some 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.

No further details were immediately available.

