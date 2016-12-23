Creature Feature: Monty and Silverdust!

Sharon Riegel of the Humane Society of Lebanon County was here today along with cats Monty and Silverdust to promote their “Home for the Holidays Adoption Campaign.” Beginning November 1 and running through December 31, the society hopes to achieve 200 adoptions.

Currently 75% of the way to their goal, the society is on track to reach their goal in time! Many animals, like Monty and Silverdust, have had their adoption fees paid off by generous donors! Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with a new friend.

For more details, visit lebanonhumane.org.

