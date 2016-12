MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash slowed traffic on a section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County during the afternoon commute.

The crash was in the northbound lanes at mile post 55.5, about a mile from the Mechanicsburg and Route 114 exit.

PennDOT cameras showed slow-moving traffic between Route 114 and Route 581.

—

Online: PennDOT Traffic Cameras

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...