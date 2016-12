A big milestone for Hershey’s Chocolate World; it welcomes its 100 millionth visitor Thursday.

The honor went to the Albert family of Pittsburgh, Shawn and Kirsten and their kids Hanna and Levi. They will get free chocolate for a year, free entrance to all Chocolate World attractions and a 100 second shopping spree.

The Alberts chose to donate their prizes to a local charity.

They also go to name the calf in the barnyard portion of the chocolate ride. The character’s name is now “Cupcake.”

