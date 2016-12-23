Bickel’s recalls sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Bickel’s Snack Foods is recalling sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips sold under the Bickel’s name and others because a milk ingredient from a supplier is potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration said no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in the recalled products and no illnesses have been reported.

Dieffenbach’s, Herr’s, and Snyder of Berlin announced potato chips recalls earlier this week, also because of possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes the following Bickel’s sour cream and onion chips:

— .75 oz., UPC 7148700930, best by between 12/19/16-3/13/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-12/7/16;

— 2 oz., UPC 7148700602, best by between 1/16/17-3/6/17, manufactured between 10/12/16-11/30/16;

— 7 oz., UPC 7148721020, best by between 1/2/17-3/6/17, manufactured between 9/28/16-11/30/16; and

— 8.5oz, UPC 7148711030, best by between 1/2/17-3/13/17, manufactured between 9/28/16-12/7/16.

The recall also includes the following sour cream and onion potato chip products sold under various brand names:

— Bon Ton, 1.5 oz., UPC 7004004132, best by 1/9/17, manufactured 10/5/16;

— Bon Ton, 2.75 oz., UPC 7004000224, best by between 12/26/16-3/20/17, manufactured between 9/20/16-12/14/16;

— Cabana, 5 oz., UPC 7277901085, best by between 3/6/17-4/24/17, manufactured between 9/20/16-11/9/16;

— Dan Dee, 7/8 oz., UPC 3720000014, best by between 12/19/16-2/20/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-11/17/16;

— Dan Dee, 2 oz., UPC 3720000476, best by between 12/19/16-3/20/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-12/14/16;

— Dan Dee, 8.5 oz, UPC 3720000504, best by between 1/9/17-3/20/17, manufactured between 10/5/16-12/14/16;

— Key Foods, 6 oz., UPC 73296216671, best by between 12/26/16-3/13/17, manufactured between 9/20/16-12/7/16;

— Seyfert, 2 oz., UPC 7593996049, best by between 12/19/16-3/20/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-12/14/16;

— Seyfert, 5 oz., UPC 7593905103, best by 1/2/17, manufactured 9/28/16;

— Seyfert, 8.5 oz., UPC 7593905033, best by between 12/19/16-3/20/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-12/14/16;

— Troyer, 2 oz., UPC 7017500019, best by between 12/19/16-3/13/17, manufactured between 9/14/16-12/7/16; and

— Troyer, 8.5 oz., UPC 7017500060, best by between 1/9/17-3/20/17, manufactured between 10/4/16-12/13/16.

Bickel’s said customers who bought any product should dispose of it immediately. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-888-4646.

