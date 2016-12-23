4 teens jailed for armed robbery in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four teenagers have been arrested and jailed for an armed robbery in Franklin County.

State police in Chambersburg said the teens assaulted another person and placed a handgun to the victim’s head before stealing an iPhone.

The robbery occurred early Thursday in the 300 block of Warm Springs Road, in Hamilton Township.

The suspects were located a short time later. Police identified them as 16-year-olds Kobe Toney and Jaden Perry-Bonito, both of Fayetteville, and 18-year-olds Alexander Stouffer, of Upper Strasburg, and Mason Harris, of Shippensburg.

The four face charges including aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment. Each was placed in Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail.

