NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MEDIA GENERAL) — It’s been a strange year, 2016.

Christmastime is finally here—but you may not feel very full of Christmas spirit.

Here are a few quotes to give your eyes a little Christmas twinkle.

Heartwarming holiday quotes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...