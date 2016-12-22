Wrightsville man pleads guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Wrightsville man has admitted in court that he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death last year.

Marcus Bordelon, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in York County Court to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and abuse of a corpse in the killing of 21-year-old Samantha Young.

Bordelon will be sentenced to life in prison. He faced the death penalty if the case had gone to trial.

Authorities say Bordelon killed Young, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, in his Chestnut Street home in April 2015.

Young’s body was found in a locked shed behind the home after she failed to report for work. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 52 times.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Natasha Stover, is awaiting trial on a count of first-degree murder. Authorities said she planned the killing with Bordelon for more than two months.

Authorities said Stover also helped to cover up the crime by following Bordelon when he drove Young’s car away from his home, and she drove him to a home improvement store to buy cleaning supplies.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...