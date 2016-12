Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Gail B. Graham, of Middletown, served in the army and marine corp during WWII and the Korean War.

While in the marines, he was a kicker on the All-Navy Football Championship teams in 1948 and 1949. He was awarded a Purple Heart.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

