Tractor-trailer wedged between utility pole and Shiremanstown fire station

SHIREMANSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer became wedged between a utility pole and the Shiremanstown Fire Company building Thursday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene said an SUV turned in front of the tractor-trailer, which then hit the SUV and the utility pole.

There is minimal damage to the building and there were only minor injuries to those involved.

PPL was called to the scene because of damage to the pole.

A ruptured fuel tank spilled fuel into storm drains, prompting a response from cleanup crews.

West Main Street is expected to be closed until crews finish their work.

