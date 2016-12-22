Tips for traveling with children, delayed flights

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Over the next two weeks officials with Harrisburg International Airport predict that more than 10,000 people will fly from the airport.

AAA officials say this year could be the busiest holiday travel season on record.

On Thursday ABC27 News caught up one family who was traveling, the Rozier family who was flying from Chicago to the Midstate.

The family had their two boys, ages 6 and 7, along with their 3-year-old daughter.

Dominic Rozier, one of the boys, was playing the game Minecraft on his iPad when ABC 27 News caught up with the Rozier family.

Gary Rozier said keeping his children entertained is his first priority to ensure a stress free flight.

“You just try to keep them in motion,” Rozier said. “(You) try to come up with patterns and things you do on a regular basis that make the kids comfortable.”

Airline insiders told ABC27 News that the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for family travel.

Experts suggest those traveling with children pack TSA-approved snacks.

“If you remain calm and think about having a plan your kids will reflect that,” Scott Miller, a spokesman with HIA, said.

Miller said if your flight gets delayed over the holidays you should take time to relax and reminded folks that many airports offer restaurants and entertainment.

“It’s okay to relax every now and then,” Miller told ABC27 News. “Most people are running constantly all the time. If you have 30 minutes to sit and wait for your flight to depart, that’s okay.”

In Pennsylvania if you are driving there are rest stops that offer complimentary coffee breaks over the holidays.

Fritzi Schreffler, a spokeswoman with PennDOT, also suggested folks take plenty of breaks on trips.

Airport officials also suggest folks download their airlines app to their phones, saying that most offer discounts and can keep passengers on top of delays.

