Thursday expected to be among the busiest travel days of the season

Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

Locally, more than 19,000 people were expected to fly through Harrisburg International Airport from December 20-26.

The only other day this week that is expected be be busier is the day after Christmas.

According to AAA, more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel between Friday and January 2. That’s the most on record, representing a 1.5 percent increase.

It is recommended that you leave early and allow yourself more time if you are traveling.

If you’re flying to your destination, prepare for security checks by the TSA. You can go to their website for details on what you can and cannot take on the plane.

You can also use your smartphone to download your airline’s app and get your boarding pass on your phone, skipping the ticket counter.

You can also receive updates on any delays or cancellations on your phone.

According to AAA, you can thank rising salaries and low gas prices for the record amount of Americans who plan to travel.

