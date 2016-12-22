Superior Court denies relief in 2000 murder case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man found guilty for his role in a 2000 murder will continue serving a 17-to-35 year prison term despite his request for relief.

Osvaldo Rodriguez was convicted in 2007 of third-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaimen Cooper in January 2000.

Rodriguez, now 36, challenged the sentence and the $15,980 he was ordered to pay in full, or share with his co-defendants, for Cooper’s funeral and other costs. In his filing, Rodriguez argued that a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision deemed mandatory sentences unconstitutional.

The Superior Court ruled that Rodriguez’s motion was too late and that his sentence did not involve a mandatory term.

Angel Irizarry and Guillermo Polanco were also charged in the killing. Irizarry was sentenced to 20 to 40 years. Polanco was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Cooper had been in an ongoing feud with the three men charged with his murder.

Witnesses testified about the three men discussing a plan to drive around and confront Cooper.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...