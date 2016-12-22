Superior Court denies relief in 2000 murder case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man found guilty for his role in a 2000 murder will continue serving a 17-to-35 year prison term despite his request for relief.
Osvaldo Rodriguez was convicted in 2007 of third-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaimen Cooper in January 2000.
Rodriguez, now 36, challenged the sentence and the $15,980 he was ordered to pay in full, or share with his co-defendants, for Cooper’s funeral and other costs. In his filing, Rodriguez argued that a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision deemed mandatory sentences unconstitutional.
The Superior Court ruled that Rodriguez’s motion was too late and that his sentence did not involve a mandatory term.
Angel Irizarry and Guillermo Polanco were also charged in the killing. Irizarry was sentenced to 20 to 40 years. Polanco was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.
Authorities say Cooper had been in an ongoing feud with the three men charged with his murder.
Witnesses testified about the three men discussing a plan to drive around and confront Cooper.
