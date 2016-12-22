Police hunt for stolen baby Jesus

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Perry County have a special missing person investigation on their hands: a search for the baby Jesus.

A Perry County family on Middle Ridge Road in Juniata Township called police to report a missing baby Jesus from their front yard nativity scene.

The figurine has been missing since Monday afternoon. Anyone with information can contact state police in Newport at 717-567-3110.

