Police hunt for stolen baby Jesus

By Published:
police_lights_tilted_blue

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Perry County have a special missing person investigation on their hands: a search for the baby Jesus.

A Perry County family on Middle Ridge Road in Juniata Township called police to report a missing baby Jesus from their front yard nativity scene.

The figurine has been missing since Monday afternoon. Anyone with information can contact state police in Newport at 717-567-3110.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s