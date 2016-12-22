Police: Burger King intruder smashed drive-thru window with hammer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police say a homeless man is facing charges after he used a hammer to break through a Burger King drive-thru window.

According to police, 22-year-old Angel Nash, 22, faces burglary and theft charges after breaking into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Lititz Pike.

Nash bought the hammer at the Walgreens next to the Burger King then used it to break through the restaurant’s drive-in window, police said. After entering the restaurant, he pried open a cash drawer and fled with an unknown amount of money.

Nash is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

