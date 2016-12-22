Owner of Harrisburg healthcare firm gets 3 years on federal charges

By Published:
gavel_court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman who ran a Harrisburg-based healthcare services company will spend three years in a federal prison for money laundering, identity theft, and false statements.

Rose Umana, 49, of Mechanicsburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in prison.

Umana, the owner and operator of Vision Healthcare Services Inc., between January 2012 and January 2014 created fake identification documents and occupational licenses for workers, then submitted bills to Medicaid for services that were not provided or were provided by someone who wasn’t qualified, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

Vision Healthcare Services is a medical staffing company and home care services provider servicing Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and York counties.

Umana was ordered to pay $1,184,224 in restitution, the total loss resulting from her conduct. She must report to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 23.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s