Owner of Harrisburg healthcare firm gets 3 years on federal charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman who ran a Harrisburg-based healthcare services company will spend three years in a federal prison for money laundering, identity theft, and false statements.

Rose Umana, 49, of Mechanicsburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in prison.

Umana, the owner and operator of Vision Healthcare Services Inc., between January 2012 and January 2014 created fake identification documents and occupational licenses for workers, then submitted bills to Medicaid for services that were not provided or were provided by someone who wasn’t qualified, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

Vision Healthcare Services is a medical staffing company and home care services provider servicing Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and York counties.

Umana was ordered to pay $1,184,224 in restitution, the total loss resulting from her conduct. She must report to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 23.

