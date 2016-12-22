Lykens man charged in separate child sex abuse cases

Toby Koppenhaver (submitted)
Toby Koppenhaver (submitted)

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lykens man is facing charges related to two separate child sex assault incidents.

State police say 28-year-old Toby Leroy Koppenhaver molested and raped a girl over a 4-year period, beginning when she was 10.

In November, Koppenhaver was accused of fondling a second girl.

Koppenhaver confessed to the allegations in a recent interview with police.

He is being held in Dauphin County Prison on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

His bail has been set at $100,000 in each case.

