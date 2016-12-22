Kids host police officers for holiday party in Dauphin County

Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An event Wednesday evening in Dauphin County brought together police officers and children in the community.

Officers with the Swatara Township and Steelton police departments attended the gathering, which was hosted by the kids.

“It turned out that they believed they were having a party for us to thank us for being in their schools and being involved in their community,” Swatara Township police Chief Jason Umberger said.

Among the activities was a chance for the kids to get a look at decision making, including what it’s like to operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The officers brought along their “drunk goggles” for educational purposes.

