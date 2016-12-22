Harrisburg man gets 15 years for illegal firearm possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday for possessing a firearm.

Reginald Barton, a 30-year-old Harrisburg resident, will serve 15 years in prison.

Authorities said Barton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in July.

Barton fled on foot from police in a traffic stop. He fired a shot from the gun in his possession and then tossed the firearm.

Due to his prior convictions, Barton was determined to be an armed career criminal and was subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...