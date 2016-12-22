Harrisburg man gets 15 years for illegal firearm possession

WHTM Staff Published:
gavel_5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday for possessing a firearm.

Reginald Barton, a 30-year-old Harrisburg resident, will serve 15 years in prison.

Authorities said Barton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in July.

Barton fled on foot from police in a traffic stop. He fired a shot from the gun in his possession and then tossed the firearm.

Due to his prior convictions, Barton was determined to be an armed career criminal and was subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s