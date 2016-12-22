Harrisburg man gets 15 years for illegal firearm possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday for possessing a firearm.
Reginald Barton, a 30-year-old Harrisburg resident, will serve 15 years in prison.
Authorities said Barton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in July.
Barton fled on foot from police in a traffic stop. He fired a shot from the gun in his possession and then tossed the firearm.
Due to his prior convictions, Barton was determined to be an armed career criminal and was subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.
