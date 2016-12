ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after police say he made sexual advances toward two women.

Alimou Balde is also accused of grabbing one of the victims during reported incidents on Dec. 15 and 17 in the 100 block of College Hill Road.

Balde is charged with indecent assault and harassment.

