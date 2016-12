HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of 200 years of service, the Hanover Fire Department held an open house celebration Monday night.

The event was held at the Greater Hanover Area Fire Museum.

The evolution of fire service in the area was highlighted and those who served were honored.

Past and present department members were on hand for the celebration.

