DUI suspect accused of damaging business, fleeing police

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing several charges in Adams County after a business was damaged and a police pursuit followed.

State police in Gettysburg responded shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Subway on Camp Letterman Drive in Straban Township. A large rock was reportedly thrown at the window, causing damage.

While police were on the scene, rocks were thrown at a police vehicle.

Police said Jay Anderson, a 30-year-old Gettysburg resident, was the one who threw the rocks. He fled the scene in a car.

Anderson was stopped on Biglerville Road after a pursuit.

Police said Anderson was under the influence of a controlled substance. He also had stolen property on his person, which was the result of multiple retails thefts in the Gettysburg area that day.

The vehicle Anderson was operating had two stolen registration plates and was impounded.

Anderson was taken to Gettysburg Hospital for blood testing before he was taken to Adams County Prison.

Police determined Anderson stole the registration plates from the WellSpan Adams Health Center on V-Twin Drive.

Damage to the Subway window is estimated at $500. The police vehicle had minor damage.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, DUI, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, misuse of registration plates and multiple traffic offenses. He was also charged in three retail thefts.

