District changes story about cancelation of Christmas play

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County school district is now changing its story about what led to the cancelation of a fifth grade play.

Last week, ABC27 News spoke with Hempfield School District Communications Director Shannon Zimmerman about Centerville Elementary School’s decision to cancel “A Christmas Carol.”

The play has been put on by students for “20 or more” years, according to an FAQ from the district.

ABC27 News heard from parents who said the play was canceled this year because of a complaint about the line “God bless us, every one.”

When ABC27 News spoke with the district, Zimmerman acknowledged on camera that complaint was what originally led to the examination of the play and the eventual decision was made that it took too much time away from curriculum.

The district has released a statement saying there was never a complaint about the play or the line.

