Cooking with Daybreak: Sari Soffer shares holiday recipe

Members of the abc27 news team are sharing their favorite holiday recipes on Daybreak.

On Thursday, Sari Soffer was in the kitchen making Latkes.

Ingredients:

2 cups raw potatoes

2 whole eggs

1/8 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsps. Salt

Dash of pepper

1 tbsp. flour, bread crumbs, or matzo meal

Directions:

Peel large potatoes and soak for several hours. Grate and drain

Beat eggs well and mix with rest of ingredients (adding a little at a time)

Drop by the spoonfuls on the hot, well greased skillet in small cubes.

Brown on both sides.

Serve with applesauce

