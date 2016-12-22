Cooking with Daybreak: Sari Soffer shares holiday recipe

Members of the abc27 news team are sharing their favorite holiday recipes on Daybreak.
On Thursday, Sari Soffer was in the kitchen making Latkes.
Ingredients:
2 cups raw potatoes
2 whole eggs
1/8 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsps. Salt
Dash of pepper
1 tbsp. flour, bread crumbs, or matzo meal
Directions:
Peel large potatoes and soak for several hours. Grate and drain
Beat eggs well and mix with rest of ingredients (adding a little at a time)
Drop by the spoonfuls on the hot, well greased skillet in small cubes.
Brown on both sides.
Serve with applesauce