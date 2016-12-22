Breezy today, rain ahead for Christmas Eve day

A weak clipper system passing by to the north will bring some clouds today and help the breeze kick up too. Expect highs today in the lower to mid 40s. Skies clear for a sunny and milder Friday before more clouds arrive by Friday evening just in time for Christmas Eve. Our active weather pattern will push another system through the state Saturday morning. This storm will bring some morning rain showers on Christmas Eve day, but conditions should dry up by lunchtime. Temperatures will hover around 32 degrees very early Saturday morning so there is a slight concern for a brief icing period, but it shouldn’t be as bad as last Saturday. It will be dry for Christmas Eve services. Christmas Day will be pleasant, dry, and mild with highs in the mid 40s.

There will be two chances of rain showers between Christmas and New Year’s Day: a quick moving front will bring a few showers late Monday, and another chance for rain toward the end of the week, but likely before New Year’s weekend. Stay tuned.

