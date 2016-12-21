Woman faces possible life term in friend’s overdose death

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman could face a maximum term of life in prison after admitting that she supplied the heroin that led to her best friend’s fatal overdose.

The Times-Tribune reports that 21-year-old Brittany Banscher, of Hawley, pleaded guilty Monday in Scranton to drug distribution resulting in death.

Banscher acknowledged that she knowingly and willingly distributed heroin that resulted in the September 2015 overdose death of 21-year-old Amanda LoConte.

Authorities say they linked Banscher to LoConte’s death through Facebook posts and text messages between the two.

Banscher’s attorney, Michael Weinstein, says she’s devastated that her actions caused LoConte’s death. She faces a mandatory minimum term of 20 years when she is sentenced in late March.

