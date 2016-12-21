Woman, 2 dogs struck and killed on Camp Hill Bypass

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County coroner said a woman and her two dogs were struck and killed by a car while walking along the Camp Hill Bypass.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Diana Davidson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Camp Hill Bypass was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Camp Hill police and state police are investigating.

