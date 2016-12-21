Wolf spokesman leaves administration to manage re-election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman is leaving the administration to manage the first-term Democrat’s re-election effort.

Wolf said Wednesday that Press Secretary Jeff Sheridan will be replaced by J.J. Abbott at the start of January.

Sheridan’s been with Wolf since the 2014 campaign.

As Wolf’s deputy press secretary, Abbott’s duties have involved prisons, highways, environmental protection, taxes and elections.

Abbott previously worked for the attorney general’s office and on Democratic campaigns.

