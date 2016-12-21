Wolf says he won’t seek major tax increase to balance budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he won’t ask Pennsylvania lawmakers to raise taxes on sales or income in his upcoming budget proposal, even as the state faces a yawning deficit.

Wolf told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’ll instead propose a budget balanced with cuts and steps to make state government operate more efficiently.

He wasn’t ready to discuss those steps, although he pointed to his move last week to eliminate positions in state government. He’s scheduled to release his budget proposal in early February.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected nearly every penny of Wolf’s proposals to increase sales or income taxes in his first two budget proposals. Wolf wanted billions to fix the deficit and school-funding disparities.

Still, Wolf says he’ll keep pressing for higher taxes on natural gas production.

