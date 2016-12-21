Water conservation advisory issued for Dallastown, Yoe residents

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Voluntary water restrictions are in effect for Dallastown and Yoe residents.

The Dallastown-Yoe Water Authority issued a mandatory advisory Wednesday morning after a malfunction at the borough’s water system. Officials later stated that residents could voluntarily take part in water conservation.

Residents are being asked to limit their water usage to drinking, cooking, and bathing.

The water authority says it’s working with the Department of Environmental Protection to resolve the issue and there are no disease-causing organisms that require water boiling.

